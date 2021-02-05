Davis collected 13 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocked shots Thursday in a win over Denver.

Davis was quiet on the offensive end in the victory, tying season-low marks in both points (13) and field-goal attempts (eight). However, he made a significant impact on defense, collecting three steals and two blocks while helping to hold Nikola Jokic to a season-low 13 points. Fantasy managers who roster Davis certainly expect more in terms of scoring, but his versatility makes him one of the elite big men in the game and ensures consistent fantasy production even when he's not dominating in the points column.