Lakers' Anthony Davis: Full line in 37-point outing

Davis erupted for 37 points (13-19 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 13 rebounds, four steals, two blocks and two assists in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 120-107 win over the Sixers.

Davis looked impressive in his return, and it seems the night off against the Pelicans really helped him recover from the pain he was feeling in the past few days. This was Davis' first double-double in his last three games, but he has reached that mark eight times in his last 10 outings. The talented big man is averaging 27.3 points and 11.1 rebounds while shooting 51.6 from the field and 43.8 percent from three-point range during that 10-game stretch.