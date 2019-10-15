Lakers' Anthony Davis: Full participant in practice
Davis (thumb) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Davis didn't seem to have any problems during the session, as he was even able to take part in the scrimmage that took place. The star forward stated that he knew the injury was "just a jam" and he also noted that his thumb "felt fine," per Trudell. He reportedly is hopeful to play in Wednesday's preseason matchup with Golden State, though the team may elect to hold him out as a precaution.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.