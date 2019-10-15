Lakers' Anthony Davis: Full participant in practice

Davis (thumb) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Davis didn't seem to have any problems during the session, as he was even able to take part in the scrimmage that took place. The star forward stated that he knew the injury was "just a jam" and he also noted that his thumb "felt fine," per Trudell. He reportedly is hopeful to play in Wednesday's preseason matchup with Golden State, though the team may elect to hold him out as a precaution.