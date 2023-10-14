Davis finished with 13 points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal over 22 minutes against Golden State in an exhibition loss Friday.

Davis didn't shoot particularly well and didn't block any shots, but he still posted a fantasy-friendly 13/6/4 line given his limited minutes. The big man sat out the Lakers' previous preseason contest, but that was likely just for rest purposes as his 22 minutes Friday were his most on the exhibition slate thus far. Davis is averaging 13.7 points and 6.0 boards in just over 16 minutes per game thus far in preseason action as he gears up for his 12th NBA campaign.