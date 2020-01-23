Lakers' Anthony Davis: Game-high 28

Davis posted 28 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 13-13 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 30 minutes during the Lakers' 100-92 win over the Knicks on Wednesday night.

Davis looked good amid rumors of a lingering glute injury, closing the game for the Lakers and aggressively drawing fouls --- capitalizing on those free throws as well. With Los Angeles traveling across the country for the second half of a back-to-back against Brooklyn on Thursday night, it'll be worth monitoring what the team has in mind for his playing time.