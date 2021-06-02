Davis (groin) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 6 against the Suns, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

After an embarrassing blowout loss in Tuesday's Game 5, it's do-or-die for the Lakers, so the general thought is that Davis will return to the lineup. However, coach Frank Vogel didn't sound overly confident when asked about his big man's status Wednesday afternoon. "We'll see," Vogel said. "He's making progress, but we still don't know." Without Davis in the lineup Tuesday, the Lakers were blitzed early on and couldn't fight back, ultimately falling by 30 points in a game that was never close.