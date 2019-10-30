Lakers' Anthony Davis: Game-time call Tuesday
Davis (shoulder) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports. Frank Vogel is reportedly "optimistic" about Davis' chances of playing.
Davis told reporters following Sunday's game that there is nothing wrong with his shoulder, but now we're getting some evidence to the contrary. While there's apparently a strong chance he takes the court, it also wouldn't be a shock to see the Lakers hold him out against the Grizzlies, who project to be one of the worst teams in the league.
