Lakers' Anthony Davis: Game-time call Wednesday
Davis (back) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against Orlando, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
Davis was spotted at Tuesday's practice, and after missing the last three matchups with a bruised gluteus maximus, he'll have a chance to take the court Wednesday if all goes well leading up to tip. According to Medina, Davis feels that he's "progressing well," but he'll need to take part in pregame activities before a decision on his availability is made. It's also worth noting that he hasn't done any sprints or taken contact after suffering the injury one week ago.
