Davis (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Clippers and is expected to be a game-time decision, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis could miss Wednesday's game as it is the second leg of a back-to-back. However, with the Lakers currently sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference, he might be forced into action to avoid the Play-In Tournament. Wenyen Gabriel and Jarred Vanderbilt are candidates to receive increased minutes if Davis is ruled out.