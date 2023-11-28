Davis chipped in 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 138-94 loss to Philadelphia.

Davis was impressive in the early stages of the game and carried the Lakers on offense in the first minutes of the opening quarter, but he disappeared since then and ended up absorbed by Joel Embiid, who dominated him on both ends of the court with ease. Davis has now failed to reach the 20-point plateau in four of his last seven outings, though his contributions in other categories more than make up for the nights when his shot isn't falling.