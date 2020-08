Davis (ankle) will play in Monday's matchup against the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

No surprise here, as Davis has been a regular on the injury report all season with probable designations. He will look to bounce back after struggling in Saturday's loss to the Pacers. He accumulated just eight points (3-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes in the contest.