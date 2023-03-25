Davis (foot) is good to go for Friday's game against the Thunder, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
No surprise here, as Davis has routinely been given probable designations recently and ultimately playing through it. Barring any setbacks, the big man should presumably see his usual role as the centerpice of the Lakers' offensive game plan.
