Play

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Gets green light

Davis (shoulder) will play without a minute restriction Friday against the Kings, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.

Davis has been nursing a shoulder and rib injury, but he's not expected to be limited Friday night after being cleared to play. The All-Star is averaging 26.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.9 blocks over 10 contests this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories