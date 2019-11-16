Lakers' Anthony Davis: Gets green light
Davis (shoulder) will play without a minute restriction Friday against the Kings, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Davis has been nursing a shoulder and rib injury, but he's not expected to be limited Friday night after being cleared to play. The All-Star is averaging 26.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.9 blocks over 10 contests this season.
