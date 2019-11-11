Lakers' Anthony Davis: Goes for 27 in win

Davis had 27 points (10-20 FG, 2-5 3PT, 5-6 FT) and eight rebounds in Sunday night's loss to Toronto.

Davis had to carry the the Lakers' offense on an off night for LeBron James (13 points), but his 27 points were not enough, as the Raptors went on a late run to ice the game in the fourth quarter. Davis also added three assists, two steals and four blocks, though he committed five turnovers.