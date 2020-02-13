Lakers' Anthony Davis: Goes for 33 and 10

Davis had 33 points (12-23 FG, 3-6 3PT, 6-9 FT) and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's overtime win over the Nuggets.

Davis got the better of Nikola Jokic, who played well in his own right, but it was the Lakers' big man who finished with his third double-double of the season in three meetings with Denver. Davis also added two assists, two steals and two blocks in 42 minutes of action. He hit two key three-pointers late in the game to help seal the victory.