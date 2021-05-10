Davis recorded 42 points (13-27 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 15-17 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocked shots in Sunday's 123-110 win over the Suns.

Davis was brilliant in what was potentially a first-round playoff preview. His stat line was easily his best since returning from injury, and his two-game average of 39 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots is evidence of a huge resurgence from the All-Star. It couldn't come at a better time for the Lakers, who are struggling to stay out of the play-in tourney.