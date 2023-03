Davis (foot) has been cleared to play Friday against the Timberwolves, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis was held out of the second leg of the back-to-back set Wednesday against the Thunder, but it appears as though he'll see his usual allotment of minutes Friday. Mo Bamba could be headed back to the bench with this news, but his strong play Wednesday could earn him some trust from the coaching staff going forward.