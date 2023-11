Davis (adductor) is available for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.

No surprise here, as Davis was carrying a probable tag prior to this update. In addition to Davis, LeBron James (calf) has also been given the green light to play. Davis was everywhere in Sunday's win over Portland, pouring in 30 points with 13 rebounds, six assists and three blocks in 41 minutes.