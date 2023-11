Davis (hip/adductor) will play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis was tabbed probable for the contest with a left adductor strain and hip spasms, but he's officially been given the green light. Over his last three outings, Davis has averaged 22.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.0 blocks across 34.6 minutes.