Davis (hip) is available for Monday's matchup against the 76ers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Davis has been upgraded from probable to available and will play in a 10th straight game. During that stretch, he's averaged 20.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.7 blocks and 1.1 steals in 34.4 minutes per game.