Davis (ankle) will play in Saturday's Game 5 against the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Davis injured his ankle in Game 4, but the issue won't prevent him from playing in a potential series close-out game Saturday with the Lakers up 3-1. In the series, the All-NBA First-Team selection is averaging 32.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 39.0 minutes.