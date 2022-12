Davis (illness) is available for Friday's game against the 76ers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Davis returns after a one-game absence due to illness, after being pulled after just eight minutes in the prior game. In Davis' nine games before that, he averaged 35.3 points, 15.6 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 34.7 minutes.