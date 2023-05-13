Davis (foot) is good to go for Game 6 versus the Warriors on Friday according toMike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

There was some initial concern about Davis' head when he left Game 5 early and was escorted away in a wheelchair, but the head injury wasn't even the reason he was on the latest injury report. Instead, the Lakers placed his usual probable tag for a foot injury that has lingered for weeks. All signs point to Davis seeing his usual workload.