Davis (foot) is good to go for Game 6 versus the Warriors on Friday according toMike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.
There was some initial concern about Davis' head when he left Game 5 early and was escorted away in a wheelchair, but the head injury wasn't even the reason he was on the latest injury report. Instead, the Lakers placed his usual probable tag for a foot injury that has lingered for weeks. All signs point to Davis seeing his usual workload.
