Davis (undisclosed) has the green light to play in Friday's game against the Warriors, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis has been alternating games played and nights off through four exhibition games this preseason. He logged 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and five rebounds across 13 minutes in his first game. The veteran big man will continue to ramp things up Friday as he prepares for the regular-season.