Lakers' Anthony Davis: Good to go Friday

Davis (back) will be available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

The 26-year-old was considered questionable as he continues to nurse a gluteus maximus contusion, but he'll take his usual place in the Lakers' starting five. Davis put up 31 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's loss to the 76ers.