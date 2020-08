Davis (knee) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's Game 3 against the Trail Blazers, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

The 27-year-old was considered probable with a sore right knee, so it's hardly a surprise he's ready for Saturday's matchup. Davis is averaging 29.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in 34.0 minutes through the first two games of the series.