Davis (ankle) will play in Saturday's matchup with the Pacers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Davis has been nursing a sprained right ankle but playing through it. He has averaged 23.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks across 33.5 minutes since the NBA's restart. Look for him to take on his usual workload in this contest, assuming he avoids any setbacks.