Davis (ankle) will play during Saturday's Game 5 against the Nuggets, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

As expected, despite spraining his left ankle toward the end of Game 4, Davis will suit up and play in Game 5 with the Lakers up 3-1. In the series, the All-NBA First-Team selection is averaging 32.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 39.0 minutes.