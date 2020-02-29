Lakers' Anthony Davis: Good to go Saturday

Davis (elbow) is starting Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Davis was once again considered probable with the elbow soreness and will play on Saturday, as expected. He's averaging 27.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.8 blocks in 34.6 minutes over the last five games.