Davis (back) will be available for Sunday's game against the Nets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Davis is perpetually banged up, but there's little reason to believe his status was ever in much jeopardy due to this back issue, which goes back to late October. Davis only missed one game (Oct. 28 at MIN), but the Lakers have nonetheless included him on the injury report for their last eight contests. Chances are, Davis will continue to carry a designation most nights, but the back issue doesn't appear to be bothering him right now.