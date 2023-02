Davis (foot) is available and will start Sunday's game versus the Mavericks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

As expected, Davis will retain his usual role despite being listed as probable with a lingering right foot injury. The dynamic big man has appeared in nine straight games and is averaging 22.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks in 33.2 minutes during that stretch.