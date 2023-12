Davis (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNetreports.

Davis was carrying a probable tag prior to this update, but the Lakers were always planning for him to play in both games of this back-to-back set. LeBron James (illness, knee) will also be active for the Lakers. Davis fared well in Saturday's loss to Minnesota, producing 33 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and two blocks.