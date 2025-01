Davis (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Rockets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Davis and LeBron James (rest) have both been upgraded from probable to available. Over his last three appearances, Davis has averaged 27.3 points, 15.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks in 37.7 minutes per game.