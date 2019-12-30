Lakers' Anthony Davis: Good to go Sunday
Davis (shoulder) has been cleared to play Sunday against Dallas, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
Davis was questionable coming in with the sore shoulder that's nagged him for much of the year, but both he and LeBron James (groin) will be available Sunday night. Davis is coming off of a 20-point, nine-rebound, five-assist, two-steal performance Saturday against Portland.
