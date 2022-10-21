Davis (back) will start Thursday's game against the Clippers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Davis is available and will start in Thursday's battle for Los Angeles after going for 27 points, six rebounds, four steals and a block in Tuesday's season opener. The superstar big man will likely continue to show up on the injury report going forward, but barring any setbacks, he should continue to be productive every time he takes the court.