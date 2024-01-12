Davis (ankle) is good to go for Thursday's game against the Suns.
Despite being on the injury report on a regular basis, Davis has missed only two games this season. Davis is off to a hot start in January, averaging 30.8 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks through four games.
