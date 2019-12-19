Lakers' Anthony Davis: Good to go Thursday
Davis (ankle) will play Thursday against the Bucks, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Davis has been cleared to return from a one-game absence after experiences no issues with his injured ankle during warmups. The big man will look to pick up right where he left off prior to the injury, as he's averaging an impressive 30.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and a combined 3.5 blocks/steals in 35.0 minutes per game this month.
