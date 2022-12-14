Davis (back) is available to play in Tuesday's game against Boston, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday despite a lingering back injury. The star big man has missed only three contests this season and will likely continue to be listed as probable ahead of future games. Davis is averaging 41.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 steals over his last four games, excluding last Tuesday's game versus Cleveland, in which he left after playing only eight minutes.