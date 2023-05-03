Davis (foot) is available for Tuesday's Game 1 against the Warriors.
Davis and LeBron James are both set to play Tuesday despite dealing with nagging foot injuries. Davis averaged 25.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 blocks in 32.0 minutes across his previous two matchups with Golden State this season.
