Lakers' Anthony Davis: Good to go Tuesday

Davis (shoulder) is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's tilt against the Suns, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Davis has been plagued with a shoulder issue for a couple weeks but has played through it. Barring any setbacks, the Lakers' prized big man should take on his usual workload in Phoenix. He is averaging 26.2 points and 10.2 rebounds across 35.0 minutes per game.