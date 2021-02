Davis (quad) has been cleared to play Monday against Atlanta, Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sportsnet reports.

Davis missed a game last week with a bruised quad, but he played through the ailment in Saturday's win over Boston, finishing with 27 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one made three in 36 minutes. After a day off Sunday, Davis will be in the starting lineup and is not expected to face any limitations.