Davis (foot) will be available for Sunday's game against the Knicks, independent NBA writer Marc Stein reports.

As expected, Davis' inclusion on the injury report looks like it was once again simply a formality, as the big man will suit up for the 16th time in the last 17 games. Davis is coming off of an uncharacteristically quiet effort in Friday's win over Toronto (eight points, nine rebounds in 33 minutes), though prior to that game he'd scored at least 28 points in five straight.