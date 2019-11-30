Lakers' Anthony Davis: Good to go vs. Wizards
Davis (shoulder) is available for Friday's matchup with the Wizards, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Davis has been a regular on the injury report with his shoulder issue, but will once again tough through it. It is not much of a surprise, as he was considered probable ahead of the contest. Barring any setback, look for him to take on his usual role and workload.
