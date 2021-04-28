Davis (calf) will play and start in Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis is set to play in his fourth consecutive game after being sidelined for over two months due to a strained calf. His minutes have increased every game since returning to the lineup, and he should continue to get more comfortable with each game as he works his way back into superstar-form. In Monday's win over the Magic, he finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 31 minutes of action.