Davis (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

As expected, Davis will take the floor for a sixth straight game despite some lower back tightness that's caused him to remain on the injury report. The big man is coming off a season-high 29 points, but he may not be required to score as much against the Clippers with LeBron James (foot) back in the lineup after a one-game absence.