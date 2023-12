Davis (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis held a questionable tag leading into the game, but he will officially be available in Chicago. The star big man has averaged 29.8 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals in 36.0 minutes per game over his last five contests.