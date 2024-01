Davis (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

As usual, Davis was tabbed probable leading up to Wednesday's tilt and wiill be available for the contest. Despite being on the injury report nightly, Davis has played in all but two games this season and is averaging 25.4 points, 11.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists since the new year.