Lakers' Anthony Davis: Good to go Wednesday
Davis (thumb) will play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Warriors, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Davis suffered a sprained right thumb over the weekend, but he's been cleared to return to the court for Wednesday's exhibition after getting through a full practice with no issues Tuesday. With less than a week remaining until the start of the regular season, expect the Lakers to keep a close eye on Davis' workload Wednesday.
