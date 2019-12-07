Lakers' Anthony Davis: Good to go
Davis (shoulder) has been cleared to play and will start Friday night against the Trail Blazers.
Davis continues to find his name on the injury report due to shoulder soreness, but it doesn't appear to be a concern for the big man at this point. He'll presumably take on his usual workload Friday evening.
