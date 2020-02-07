Lakers' Anthony Davis: Grinds out 19th double-double

Davis generated 32 points (14-21 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocked shots across 40 minutes in Thursday's 121-111 loss to the Rockets.

Davis was forced to the locker room shortly before halftime with a finger injury but re-emerged to begin the third quarter with a wrap on his finger. As one would expect against the Rockets' new small-ball look, Davis had little trouble dominating the paint in this matchup, but the game was lost at the perimeter with excellent nights from Russell Westbrook and the recently-traded Robert Covington. If Thursday's game was any indication, Davis and LeBron James will be looking over their shoulder in the West.